NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual. The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons. One is to avoid taxing players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games. Also, some teams don’t have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.