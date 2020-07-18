Advertisement

Private religious schools in Texas can open whenever they want, AG says

(AP)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Private religious schools in Texas may resume on-campus instruction whenever they want, regardless of public health orders delaying a return to campus, Attorney General Ken Paxton said Friday, adding that “relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized or have severe symptoms.”

“In accordance with the protections granted by the First Amendment and Texas law, this guidance allows religious private schools to determine for themselves when to reopen free from any government mandate or interference,” Paxton said.

Paxton issued the guidance just hours after the Texas Education Agency announced that the state’s public schools may postpone the start of in-person instruction for as long as eight weeks and a day after Dallas County Health and Human Services ordered the county’s 13 public school districts to delay the return to campus until after Labor Day.

“We are pleased General Paxton acknowledges that local governments have no authority to shut down or delay private religious schools under Texas law,” First Liberty spokesman Chris Freund said.

“If any county or city attempts to shut down or delay religious schools, First Liberty will gladly defend those schools in court to ensure compliance with the Governor Abbott’s orders, General Paxton’s guidance, and state and federal law,” he said.

In the U.S. more than 200,000 children have tested positive for the virus and at least 228 have died.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

College Station ISD creates back-to-school online informational tool

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County confirms another death, 60 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 7/17

Updated: 12 hours ago
Friday Night Weather Update 7/17 | News Three At Ten

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
Deals for both to-go and dine-in last through Sunday

News

Local restaurants thankful for Downtown Bryan’s Restaurant Week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Downtown Bryan is hosting its first Restaurant Week in the summer