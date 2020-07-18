Rahm shines while co-leaders struggle at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - The fast greens were to Jon Rahm's liking Saturday as he took over the Memorial lead at Muirfield Village.

Rahm began play one shot back before carding a 68, while previous co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau (FEE'-now) shot 73.

Rahm now enjoys a four-shot edge heading into Sunday’s final round. He took control with four straight birdies on the back nine before closing with consecutive pars.

Danny Willett is alone in fourth place, six shots back and one ahead of Jason Day and Henrik Norlander.

Tiger Woods shot a 71 after barely making Friday’s cut. He’s 10 strokes back.