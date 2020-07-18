Advertisement

Taco Bell revamping menu, removing popular items

Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.
Taco Bell is saying goodbye to some fan favorite menu items in August.(CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
(Gray News) - Taco Bell is officially removing some of its menu items to “ensure an easy and fast ordering experience.”

“While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis,” Taco Bell said in a statement.

Starting Aug. 13, fans will no longer be able to order the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito®, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips and the Mini Skillet Bowl. The Quesarito will only be available by ordering through the restaurant’s website or app.

Taco Bell is also making a few additions to the menu. The updated menu will include the $5 Grande Nachos Box and the Beef Burrito.

The box includes a layer of tortilla chips, a double serving of seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream.

Meanwhile, the burrito will be part of the Cravings Value Menu, selling for $1.

