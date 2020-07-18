Advertisement

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online Saturday night after being met with several challenges since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have not had to rely on the community as much as we’re going to need to over the next few months,” said Cynthia Bradford, the Vice President of Productions with TTC.

Due to the pandemic, they had to cancel three of their shows and their biggest fundraiser of the year.

”It was already a hard storm to weather, the coronavirus storm, and then we had an actual storm,” said Bradford.

In May, a massive hail storm severely damaged parts of their roof.

“We needed to do something, and not just for the financial aspect, but for the emotional aspect too. We have a community that thrives off of performing and being a part of something,” said Bradford.

Saturday at 7:00 p.m., they’re holding their first-ever “I Believe In TTC” benefit concert on www.ibelieveinttc.com

Our first ever live-streamed benefit concert is only a few days away! Watch below for a sneak peak 😉 #ibelieveinttc #ttccommunity #ttcfamily #showtunes #telethon

Posted by The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station on Thursday, July 16, 2020

”You can expect Broadway numbers from your favorite TTC performers from years ago and from current seasons. It’s going to be an exciting night. We’ve shot, just because of social distancing, most of these numbers ahead of time and it’s been fun being part of that creative process and see how you interact with someone six feet apart,” said Bradford.

They believe the community that built them can now be what saves them.

”We’re trying to give back a little in the hopes that maybe our community can give us a little to help sustain us and lift us again,” said Bradford.

