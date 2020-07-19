Brazos County confirms one additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 913 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours. Health officials say he was a male resident in his 60′s who was hospitalized. There have been 40 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

29 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,444 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,397. There have been 25,334 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 305

77802: 278

77803: 959

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 219

77808: 165

77840: 608

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 769

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 73 155 Brazos 913 3,397 Burleson 105 182 Grimes 206 702 Houston 30 203 Lee 80 157 Leon 87 116 Madison 141 175 Milam 59 217 Montgomery 2,193 4,721 Robertson 96 143 San Jacinto 61 128 Trinity 47 97 Walker 787 2,760 Waller 128 286 Washington 107 391

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 488 staffed hospital beds with 131 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 34 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 73 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 155 total cases and 77 recoveries.

Burleson County currently has 105 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 182 total cases, and 77 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 206 active cases. There have been 121 total cases in the county and 103 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 13 active cases and 419 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 203 total cases of COVID-19. There are 30 active cases and 73 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham Prison currently has one active case.

Lee County has reported 80 active cases. The county has a total of 157 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 87 active cases. The county has 116 total cases, with 29 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 141 active cases. The county has a total of 175 cases with 34 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 217 total cases and 158 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,193 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 4,721 total cases and 2,377 recovered cases. There are currently 60 hospitalizations and 46 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 96 active COVID-19 cases, with 143 total cases. Currently, 47 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 61 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 128 cases with 61 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 47 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 97 total cases with 48 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,760 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 507 cases are active in the community and 341 are recovered community cases. 1,912 cases are from the TDCJ, there are 280 active cases. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 128 active cases of COVID-19. There are 286 total cases and 151 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 107 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 391 total cases with 239 recoveries and 33 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 144,284 active cases and 169,581 recoveries. There have been 317,730 total cases reported and 3,153,623 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,865 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 53,555 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 18 at 3:50 p.m.