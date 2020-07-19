Advertisement

Bryan woman drowns at Birch Creek State Park at Lake Somerville

This marks the second drowning at Lake Somerville this summer.
Lake Somerville
Lake Somerville(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Somerville, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, July 18, 2020 at approximately 7:00PM the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person who was last seen in the water near Birch Creek State Park.

According to witnesses, a group of individuals were on a boat several hundred yards from the shoreline when the victim, Olivia Paige Sweeney, 30, of Bryan, jumped into the water. One witness tells KBTX she was attempting to make contact with a child in the lake who was floating away from the boat.

The child, who was wearing a life-vest, was safely retrieved but Sweeney was caught up in a current and drowned after struggling to stay above water, said witnesses.

That search for her body was suspended at 4:00 AM on Sunday and was resumed this morning at daybreak. At 12:15 PM Sweeney was recovered in close-proximity were she was last seen. Her body has been transported to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin where an autopsy will be performed.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, Somerville Fire Department, Birch Creek Fire Department, St. Joseph’s EMS, PHI Air Med 7, Washington County’s Air Unit and the Army Corps of Engineers.

This marks the second drowning this summer at Lake Somerville. In late May, a 20-year-old Sealy man jumped off a boat into the water and never resurfaced.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New furniture, appliances delayed due to setbacks caused by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
In the furniture and appliance business, supply isn’t normally a problem, but business during the coronavirus pandemic is anything but normal.

News

Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Sunday afternoon tropical weather update for the Gulf of Mexico

News

Brazos County confirms one additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

Theatre Company of BCS presents online benefit concert

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Emergency vehicles, friends, and neighbors drove down Alma Daniels’s street Saturday morning for a drive-by parade.

News

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
“It just was amazing to see all the fire trucks and the police. I just couldn’t believe it.”

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.