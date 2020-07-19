Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents celebrated a retired teacher’s birthday with a special surprise.

Emergency vehicles, friends and neighbors drove down Alma Daniels’ street Saturday morning for a drive-by parade, celebrating her 91st birthday.

She was a teacher in Caldwell for 40 years and says it warms her heart to see how much the community still cares about her.

“It’s amazing and surprising that you’ve been there through the years, to think that people still even remember,” said Daniels, who’s been retired for nearly 30 years.

Even though this is her first global pandemic, she does have some wisdom to share about hard times.

“This is a trying time--The most trying time that I’ve seen in my 91 years,” said Daniels. “And so what I want to say to the community is, let’s all pull together and be together.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.