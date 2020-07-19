Advertisement

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

“It just was amazing to see all the fire trucks and the police. I just couldn’t believe it.”
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell residents celebrated a retired teacher’s birthday with a special surprise.

Emergency vehicles, friends and neighbors drove down Alma Daniels’ street Saturday morning for a drive-by parade, celebrating her 91st birthday.

She was a teacher in Caldwell for 40 years and says it warms her heart to see how much the community still cares about her.

“It’s amazing and surprising that you’ve been there through the years, to think that people still even remember,” said Daniels, who’s been retired for nearly 30 years.

Even though this is her first global pandemic, she does have some wisdom to share about hard times.

“This is a trying time--The most trying time that I’ve seen in my 91 years,” said Daniels. “And so what I want to say to the community is, let’s all pull together and be together.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18

Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18 | News Three At Ten

News

Theatre Company of BCS presents online benefit concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

Updated: 5 hours ago
“It just was amazing to see all the fire trucks and the police. I just couldn’t believe it.”

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Operation Restart Taskforce talks reopening struggles

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/18

Updated: 9 hours ago
Saturday Evening Weather Update 7/18 | News Three At Six

News

BTU and CSU to resume utility disconnections

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traffic Alert: Road work begins on Munson Avenue in College Station

Updated: 9 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.