Advertisement

Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A Las Vegas man is charged with a felony for allegedly persuading a mentally ill, homeless man to perform a stunt that led to his death. Video shows the suspect laughing as the victim lay on the ground dying.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested 28-year-old Keonte Jones for felony willful disregard for a person’s safety. On June 20, the suspect allegedly offered 55-year-old Larry Coner, a man whose family says he was mentally ill and known to panhandle, money to perform a backflip on Facebook Live.

Coner attempted the stunt three times. On the third attempt, he landed on his neck. He died 10 days later from a major spinal injury.

Police say Jones continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes as bystanders went to check on Coner. The suspect told them there was no need to call 911.

A member of Coner’s family brought the video of the incident to police, who reviewed and investigated it, resulting in Jones’ arrest.

Coner’s younger sister, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, says the incident was inhumane. She says she went to visit her brother at the hospital before his death. He had lost his memory and didn’t know why he was there.

She says watching the video and hearing Jones’ comments is gut-wrenching, but she’s happy he was arrested.

"It's not funny because he's dead now," she said. "How can you not have human compassion and compassion for another human being?"

Coner was a father and loved by his family, his sister says. The family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. It has raised more than $14,000.

Copyright 2020 KSNV, Facebook/Rearranging Williams, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

News

Bryan woman drowns at Birch Creek State Park at Lake Somerville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
This marks the second drowning at Lake Somerville this summer.

National

Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

News

New furniture, appliances delayed due to setbacks caused by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
In the furniture and appliance business, supply isn’t normally a problem, but business during the coronavirus pandemic is anything but normal.

Coronavirus

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER and HOLLY RAMER
School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.

Latest News

News

Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Sunday afternoon tropical weather update for the Gulf of Mexico

National

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Brazos County confirms one additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.