New furniture, appliances delayed due to setbacks caused by pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the furniture business, supply isn’t normally a problem, but business during the coronavirus pandemic is anything but normal.

“There’s nothing that’s just readily available,” said Sid Stevens, president of Stevens Furniture in Bryan. “Used to, we could have a customer come in here today see a suit they liked, want a different color, and we could have it for them by next Friday. And nowadays I can’t even give them a date.”

Stevens says furniture sales have been down over the last few months, but it’s not because customers aren’t buying.

“When it first started we worried about the customers and the effect it had on the customers, but there’s still pretty decent demand out there,” explained Stevens. “But at the same time, you have to have something to sell them.”

Stevens says he’s also seen an increase in demand for freezers and ovens as more families are cooking at home, but the lack in supply is across the board. He says his furniture and appliances are made in different parts of the world, including the U.S., but all are experiencing coronavirus-related setbacks.

At least one apartment complex in College Station has reported delays in its grand opening due to a delay in receiving appliances for the apartments. New residents are being told it could be another week and a half before they could move in.

For those looking to invest in a new bed or sofa, Stevens advises you don’t wait until the last minute, because the more you rush, the more likely you are to pay more. Stevens estimates his sales are down to roughly half of what they were before the pandemic.

