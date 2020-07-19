Advertisement

New furniture, appliances delayed due to setbacks caused by pandemic

A local furniture store owner says sales have been down over the last few months, but it’s not because customers aren’t buying.
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the furniture business, supply isn’t normally a problem, but business during the coronavirus pandemic is anything but normal.

“There’s nothing that’s just readily available,” said Sid Stevens, president of Stevens Furniture in Bryan. “Used to, we could have a customer come in here today see a suit they liked, want a different color, and we could have it for them by next Friday. And nowadays I can’t even give them a date.”

Stevens says furniture sales have been down over the last few months, but it’s not because customers aren’t buying.

“When it first started we worried about the customers and the effect it had on the customers, but there’s still pretty decent demand out there,” explained Stevens. “But at the same time, you have to have something to sell them.”

Stevens says he’s also seen an increase in demand for freezers and ovens as more families are cooking at home, but the lack in supply is across the board. He says his furniture and appliances are made in different parts of the world, including the U.S., but all are experiencing coronavirus-related setbacks.

At least one apartment complex in College Station has reported delays in its grand opening due to a delay in receiving appliances for the apartments. New residents are being told it could be another week and a half before they could move in.

For those looking to invest in a new bed or sofa, Stevens advises you don’t wait until the last minute, because the more you rush, the more likely you are to pay more. Stevens estimates his sales are down to roughly half of what they were before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan woman drowns at Birch Creek State Park at Lake Somerville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
This marks the second drowning at Lake Somerville this summer.

News

Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Sunday afternoon tropical weather update for the Gulf of Mexico

News

Brazos County confirms one additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 7/18 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

Theatre Company of BCS presents online benefit concert

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
Emergency vehicles, friends, and neighbors drove down Alma Daniels’s street Saturday morning for a drive-by parade.

News

Caldwell residents celebrate retired teacher’s 91st birthday with parade

Updated: 18 hours ago
“It just was amazing to see all the fire trucks and the police. I just couldn’t believe it.”

News

Road Work project wrapping up on FM 1179 in Bryan

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

The Theatre Company of BCS to present online benefit concert Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Theatre Company of BCS is presenting its first-ever “I Believe in TTC” benefit concert and telethon as a live-stream online

News

A lack of state funding could impact Texas’s 87th legislative session

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.