NFL players urge league to address health concerns

(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

The league informed teams on Saturday that training camps will open on time even though discussions with the players’ union regarding testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols are ongoing. Rookies for Houston and Kansas City are set to report Monday and rookies for other teams are due on Tuesday. Players for all teams are scheduled to report by July 28.

Many prominent players expressed their thoughts in a social media blitz Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, whose wife is pregnant, wrote: wrote: “We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones.”

And Saints quarterback Drew Brees tweeted, “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020.” He wrote, “We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!”

