Advertisement

Prosecutor: Video shows NYC dismemberment suspect buying saw

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Surveillance video shows the personal assistant charged in the death of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered in his luxury Manhattan condo buying the electric saw and cleaning supplies that were left near the body, prosecutors said Saturday.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was arraigned just after midnight Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Fahim Saleh, whose beheaded and armless body was found Tuesday by a cousin. Haspil pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Investigators have recovered security video from Monday afternoon showing a man identified as Haspil following Saleh up the elevator to the full-floor, two-bedroom apartment and shooting him with a stun gun, causing him to fall to the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

The masked person following Saleh was dressed entirely in black, according to a law enforcement official who was briefed on the case but wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Video surveillance from a hardware store Tuesday morning shows a man identified as Haspil purchasing the saw and cleaning supplies found at the seventh-floor apartment on the Lower East Side, according to the complaint.

Haspil's attorneys said he has had no prior contact with the criminal justice system and that there "is much more to this narrative" than the accusations and his arrest.

"We are in the very earliest stages of ferreting out the truth. The life of this case promises to be long and complex. As the attorneys for Mr. Haspil, we urge the public to keep an open mind," read a prepared statement from Legal Aid Society attorneys Sam Roberts and Neville Mitchell.

Officers responding to the cousin's 911 call discovered Saleh's clothed torso, bags containing a head and arms and an electric saw in the living room of his apartment on the Lower East Side, police said.

Saleh was stabbed five times in the neck and torso and had wounds on his arm and left hand. He was dismembered just below the knees, at both shoulders and the neck, according to court papers.

Haspil handled finances and personal matters for Saleh, whose ventures included a ride-hailing service in Nigeria, Gokada.

Saleh's LinkedIn biography described him as a self-taught businessman who founded Gokada, building on his experience of first "seeing an opportunity in his parent's native country of Bangladesh" and starting that country's largest ride-sharing company. It said he also invested in a similar venture in Colombia.

___

Associated Press journalist Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

News

Bryan woman drowns at Birch Creek State Park at Lake Somerville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
This marks the second drowning at Lake Somerville this summer.

National

Oregon sues feds over Portland protests as unrest continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

News

New furniture, appliances delayed due to setbacks caused by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
In the furniture and appliance business, supply isn’t normally a problem, but business during the coronavirus pandemic is anything but normal.

Coronavirus

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER and HOLLY RAMER
School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.

Latest News

News

Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Sunday afternoon tropical weather update for the Gulf of Mexico

National

Players plead with NFL to address health, safety concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

National Politics

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden.

News

Brazos County confirms one additional death, 24 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.

National

13 shot and wounded at outdoor gathering in Peoria, Illinois

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police say 13 people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out along the riverfront in the central Illinois city of Peoria.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.