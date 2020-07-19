Slugs of Tropical Moisture Increase Chance for Rain

Scattered rain is back in the Brazos Valley’s forecast this week -- some days better than others. A few spots of rain to a stray rumble of thunder could pop up with the heat of the day Monday. Odds are generally low, with the south and southeastern reaches of the area favored. High pressure is anchored over the Four Corners Region and over the Southeast United States Monday and Tuesday. Trapped between the two is a small area of low pressure over the Big Bend Region of Texas & Northern Mexico. All of these combined will help draw in deeper tropical moisture Tuesday, inturn bringing up the odds for scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day (40%). Not everyone gets wet, but anything that can develop could come with quicky, heavy rain.

By the back half of the week, eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical wave moves to the central Gulf by Wednesday and the northwestern Gulf Thursday and Friday. As of Sunday, the odds for tropical development are low -- but not completely ruled out. While the specifics of the evolution of this area in interest -- if any -- are too early to call, it will provide another push of tropical moisture this direction by the end of the week. At the least, another chance for scattered rain, some locally heavy, is in the forecast Friday and potentially Saturday. Plenty to work out with this, but worth keeping an umbrella in the backseat for afternoon and early evening errands this week.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. High: 95. Heat index: 99-102. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Heat index: 100 - 104+. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

