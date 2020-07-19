Spring football will impact Blinn’s recruiting period

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NJCAA announced last week that football and other fall sports have moved their seasons to the spring because of COVID-19.

Blinn Football’s spring season will start March 25th with an 8 game schedule. That is typically the time of year that JUCO athletes are committing to larger institutions and Buccaneer Head Coach Ryan Mahon is bringing in his own recruits. With such a different schedule this year, recruiting is another aspect that’s affected by the pandemic.

”The Signing Day, if I’m a betting man, it may shift, it may change. If you think about it, we lost a spring evaluation period for almost everybody,” explained Mahon. “These 4-year schools are going to have to find a way to come out and get us recruited. I’m sure the rules may adjust accordingly just base on this year and how crazy it’s been. We’re going to have to do some adjusting for ourselves. I’ve got kids that are going to be qualifiers that are going to be graduates mid-year, and they may not be with me here in the fall. I’ve got to plan accordingly. We’ve had some very open conversations about how their recruiting is going to begin with, but each individual has got a different story, a different way they’re going to get here and get out of here, and we just have to adjust as these happen,” added Mahon.

Typically National Signing Day is in February. The NJCAA has not released any changes to that yet.

