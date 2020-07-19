Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave producing disorganized rain and thunderstorms over the southwestern Atlantic Sunday. As of 1pm, that area of disturbed weather was located over Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and adjacent waters.

While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there currently is a low 20% chance over the next five days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more conducive for potential tropical formation once the system reaches there.

As this area of interest moves west-northwest at 15mph, it is expected to move over the following in the coming days:

the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday

the central Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday

the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday

Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are currently running between the mid and upper 80s, warm enough to help fuel tropical development. Upper-level wind speeds will be of the greatest factors helping or hindering that development chance in the coming days. As of Sunday afternoon, it is too early for specifics in terms of how strong this system could develop or where exactly it could be headed. A scattered chance for rain will -- at the least -- be possible for the Brazos Valley each day this week.

For perspective: as we monitor the (currently low) potential of development in the Gulf here's the list of words you may hear through the week.



As of Sunday afternoon: we are still at just "tropical wave" pic.twitter.com/ESxnrMJFI9 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 19, 2020

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HURRICANE SEASON CAN BE FOUND IN THE HURRICANE CENTER OF KBTX.COM

On this Sunday morning we're monitoring a tropical wave located near Hispaniola. Environmental conditions could become somewhat conducive for development of this system when it's over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Thursday. Click here for more info: https://t.co/m9946DGzPQ pic.twitter.com/0E6yXMjhgS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.