Tropical Update: Monitoring the Gulf of Mexico this week
Tropical development odds are low as of Sunday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave producing disorganized rain and thunderstorms over the southwestern Atlantic Sunday. As of 1pm, that area of disturbed weather was located over Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and adjacent waters.
While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there currently is a low 20% chance over the next five days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more conducive for potential tropical formation once the system reaches there.
As this area of interest moves west-northwest at 15mph, it is expected to move over the following in the coming days:
- the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday
- the central Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday
- the northwestern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday
Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are currently running between the mid and upper 80s, warm enough to help fuel tropical development. Upper-level wind speeds will be of the greatest factors helping or hindering that development chance in the coming days. As of Sunday afternoon, it is too early for specifics in terms of how strong this system could develop or where exactly it could be headed. A scattered chance for rain will -- at the least -- be possible for the Brazos Valley each day this week.
