Brazos County confirms two more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 875 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, both residents were males in their 40′s, and one of the residents was hospitalized. There have been 42 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,490 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,407. There have been 25,777 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 71 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 305

77802: 278

77803: 962

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 219

77808: 166

77840: 612

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 771

77866: 3

77868: 8

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 71 157 Brazos 875 3,407 Burleson 159 184 Grimes 249 695 Houston 60 135 Lee 98 119 Leon 109 118 Madison 118 131 Milam 51 240 Montgomery 2,409 5,067 Robertson 134 161 San Jacinto 65 130 Trinity 49 97 Walker 507 2,760 Waller 114 276 Washington 177 391

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 498 staffed hospital beds with 160 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 35 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 74 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 71 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 157 total cases and 84 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 159 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 184 total cases, and 23 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 223 active cases. There have been 146 total cases in the county and 128 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 26 active cases and 432 total cases. There have been 406 recoveries and one death.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 135 total cases of COVID-19. There are 54 active cases and 73 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has six active cases.

Lee County has reported 98 active cases. The county has a total of 119 cases, with 16 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 109 active cases. The county has 118 total cases, with 7 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 118 active cases. The county has a total of 131 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 240 total cases and 189 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,409 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,067 total cases and 2,504 recovered cases. There are currently 52 hospitalizations and there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 134 active COVID-19 cases, with 161 total cases. Currently, 30 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 75

77856 - 36

77837 - 13

76629 - 9

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 130 cases with 61 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 97 total cases with 48 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,760 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 507 cases are active in the community and 341 are recovered community cases. 1,912 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 114 active cases of COVID-19. There are 276 total cases and 162 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 177 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 391 total cases with 181 recoveries and 33 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 148,136 active cases and 172,936 recoveries. There have been 325,030 total cases reported and 3,207,857 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 3,958 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 54,806 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 19 at 4:05 p.m.