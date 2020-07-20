Caldwell man dies in rollover accident in Burleson County

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) -A Caldwell man is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened over the weekend.

DPS troopers say Paul Mosley, 31, was driving on FM 2000 just after midnight Sunday when he left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire with Mosley trapped inside.

Troopers are still investigating what may have caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

