College Station economy relies on students and football

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses across the Brazos Valley rely on profits to climb in the fall as football season and students come to town.

Due to a pandemic, that revenue is uncertain this year. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city is looking at a $6.3 million deficit.

“We knew a couple of months ago we were looking at a $5.1 million deficit, it’s closer to 6.3 right now,” said Mooney.

A recent study ranks College Station second on the list of college towns that rely heavily on student spending. That spending remains up in the air as leaders decide what the start of school and football season will look like.

“Until we really start to see these students come back and such, that’s what going to give our community its economic oomph if you will,” said Mooney.

Mooney says A&M students and staff help drive the local economy and returning numbers need to remain average.

“That’s going to have a much broader impact and it’s going to cause us as a city to consider even more things that we cannot do or that we must do in order to keep the city operating,” said Mooney.

Aggieland Outfitters Store Director, Cole Geist says their store doesn’t just rely on student spending.

“The staff here at this location and our University Drive location is college students,” said Geist.

Geist says the locations have made adjustments since the start of the pandemic and with most foot traffic coming from football season, they’ll continue to adapt.

“We’re just hoping that College Station does whatever is best for its students, whatever is best for its citizens and we’re all going to be able to do that safely. So whatever that is we’ll support it wholeheartedly,” said Geist.

The study says one of College Station’s biggest weaknesses is how much the economy relies on local bars and restaurants, which make up nearly 10 percent of local businesses.

