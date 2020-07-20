Advertisement

College Station economy relies on students and football

That spending remains up in the air as leaders decide what the start of school and football season will look like.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses across the Brazos Valley rely on profits to climb in the fall as football season and students come to town.

Due to a pandemic, that revenue is uncertain this year. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says the city is looking at a $6.3 million deficit.

“We knew a couple of months ago we were looking at a $5.1 million deficit, it’s closer to 6.3 right now,” said Mooney.

A recent study ranks College Station second on the list of college towns that rely heavily on student spending. That spending remains up in the air as leaders decide what the start of school and football season will look like.

“Until we really start to see these students come back and such, that’s what going to give our community its economic oomph if you will,” said Mooney.

Mooney says A&M students and staff help drive the local economy and returning numbers need to remain average.

“That’s going to have a much broader impact and it’s going to cause us as a city to consider even more things that we cannot do or that we must do in order to keep the city operating,” said Mooney.

Aggieland Outfitters Store Director, Cole Geist says their store doesn’t just rely on student spending.

“The staff here at this location and our University Drive location is college students,” said Geist.

Geist says the locations have made adjustments since the start of the pandemic and with most foot traffic coming from football season, they’ll continue to adapt.

“We’re just hoping that College Station does whatever is best for its students, whatever is best for its citizens and we’re all going to be able to do that safely. So whatever that is we’ll support it wholeheartedly,” said Geist.

The study says one of College Station’s biggest weaknesses is how much the economy relies on local bars and restaurants, which make up nearly 10 percent of local businesses.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Ana Mejia is in charge of a local learning center and a non-profit group that helps to feed area kids.

News

Local judge suspends evictions in Brazos County Precinct 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local judge temporarily stops evictions due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Local judge suspends evictions in Brazos County Precinct 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, Celina Vasquez signed the order into effect last Thursday.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Utility lineman killed while on the job in Leon County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Jerry Morgan of Franklin was electrocuted while working on a power outage near Normangee.

News

The tropics are talking and bringing the rain chances

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
The tropics are awake! As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has tagged three separate clusters of showers and thunderstorms for potential development over the next few days.

News

Caldwell man dies in rollover accident in Burleson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Paul Mosley, 31, was on FM 2000 just after midnight Sunday when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

News

Brazos County confirms two more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.