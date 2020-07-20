Daily shot at rain begins and ends the work week

Work week starts with clear skies and among the coolest we have been all month! Sunshine should work with a weak disturbance moving inland to bring us some afternoon showers and storms, but the higher coverage of rain may wait until Tuesday. For now, we’ll call it a 30% shot for rain and storms this afternoon. Otherwise, heat continues this week, but should be a little more bearable thanks to afternoon cloud cover and the rain chance.

Eyes are still on the Gulf for the later part of the week! There is still a low-end chance of organization with a tropical wave that will move west through the Gulf throughout the week. At the least, another chance for scattered rain, some locally heavy, is in the forecast Friday and potentially Saturday. Plenty to work out with this, but worth keeping an umbrella in the backseat for afternoon and early evening errands this week.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. High: 95. Heat index: 99-102. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Heat index: 100 - 104+. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.