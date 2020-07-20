Advertisement

Daily shot at rain begins and ends the work week

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Work week starts with clear skies and among the coolest we have been all month! Sunshine should work with a weak disturbance moving inland to bring us some afternoon showers and storms, but the higher coverage of rain may wait until Tuesday. For now, we’ll call it a 30% shot for rain and storms this afternoon. Otherwise, heat continues this week, but should be a little more bearable thanks to afternoon cloud cover and the rain chance.

Eyes are still on the Gulf for the later part of the week! There is still a low-end chance of organization with a tropical wave that will move west through the Gulf throughout the week. At the least, another chance for scattered rain, some locally heavy, is in the forecast Friday and potentially Saturday. Plenty to work out with this, but worth keeping an umbrella in the backseat for afternoon and early evening errands this week.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered rain. High: 95. Heat index: 99-102. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 93. Heat index: 100 - 104+. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 75. Wind: SSE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slugs of Tropical Moisture Increase Chance for Rain

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Gearing Up For Better Rain Chances

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Temperatures Returning Closer to Average

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Daily rain chance returns, heat, of course, stays

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Spot of Rain to an Odd Shower Possible Friday!

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

More reasonable, closer to seasonable

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Small Disturbances Bring Clouds, Spot Rain Chance

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Morning clouds and sprinkles give way to more heat

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Stuffy...but with small improvements to this heat

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Slightly cooler, added breeze on hand for Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.