Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Keep the umbrella in the backseat for those errands. The tropics are a point of interest as look at the rest of the workweek. A small, weak area of low pressure was centered about 200 miles south of Bryan / College Station Monday. The National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance for tropical development before move inland over South Texas tonight or early tomorrow. That said, it will throw a few showers and quick downpours at some of us through the early evening hours and cold spark up a bit more rain in our southern counties by 5 to 7am. The flow around this low will help swish deeper tropical moisture into the area Tuesday. That means an increased amount of cloud cover, scattered rain possible from time-to-time (a few with some quick, solid downpours), and highs only in the upper 80s and low 90s (although still feeling like 100° - 102° if you cannot catch a cooling shower).

The second area of interest is a tropical wave moving west into the Gulf of Mexico. By Wednesday it is expected in the Central Gulf and then closer to Texas and in the Northwest Gulf by Thursday and Friday. As of this update, there are still just low 20% odds for development over the next five days, however, a tropical depression -- at the least -- is not ruled out before this moves closer to the Texas Coast. For now, regardless of development, direct impacts are not expected in the Brazos Valley. Another big influx of tropical moisture will help to once again bring a decent chance for scattered rain and isolated tropical downpours our way Friday and potentially Saturday. Uneven rainfall expected, but localized 1″ to 2″+ of rain is not ruled out by the start of the weekend.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 9pm and again after 5am. Low: 75. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Heat index: 100 - 102. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

