Inside the new Texas A&M COVID Operations and Investigations Center, where contact tracing is key

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Hi, this is Alyssa with Texas A&M COVID Operations. I see you have a positive test result. How are you feeling today?”

This is how Alyssa McNulty, doctoral candidate at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, starts her calls as a contact tracer at the new Texas A&M COVID Operations and Investigations Center.

After that, each call is different.

“Each person is different,” said McNulty. “They have their own story. They have their own symptoms.

McNulty began as a volunteer contact tracer a month ago. Soon, her position will transition into a paid gig, and she will be joined by more than 50 members of the community who have been hired to do the same work--no public health experience necessarily required.

The COVID Operations Center, or “the co-op” and it’s now known, is a partnership with the Brazos County Health District to help their staff deal with the ever-growing number of COVID-19 cases that need contact tracing.

Furthermore, Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is part of the team, working to place people in co-op jobs that have been laid off their regular positions because of the pandemic.

“Critical to this job is the ability to have empathy; it’s sort of an intangible that you can’t put on paper,” said Angela Clendenin, co-director of the co-op. “Some are angry. Some are confused. Some are incredibly broken up about it. You have to understand where they’re coming from, and then help them understand where they need to go from that point.”

Mostly what the contact tracers (a $15/hour position) need from a case is contacts, meaning names and phone numbers of those people who have been within six feet of a confirmed case for 15 minutes or more.

Then, the contact tracers makes that phone call.

“It’s almost sort of an awkward conversation because we’re letting them know that they’ve been exposed to COVID-19,” said Clendenin. “But identifying those who have been exposed and getting them into quarantine and separated out of the population [is important] because when you do that, you break the transmission of disease.”

The goal is to stop the spread of COVID-19, yes, but a secondary goal is to encourage the spread of resources. Contact tracers are trained to provide cases with information about how to get whatever they might need--food, medicine, health care, anything.

“For example, if people need help with food, we can try to connect them with the Food Bank,” said McNulty.

But none of this short-term or long-term assistance can happen if cases don’t answer the phone... or stay on the line.

“I have had one person hang up on me,” said McNulty with a small laugh.

