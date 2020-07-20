Jets agree to terms with Aggie Braden Mann

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Punter Braden Mann is the newest official Aggie in the NFL. The New York Daily News reports that sixth round pick Mann has agreed to a four year deal worth $3.47 million.

Source: Jets have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $3.47 million rookie deal for sixth-round punter Braden Mann.



2020 Salary Cap charge: $654K pic.twitter.com/XeVmIA3vXl — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) July 20, 2020

The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner was selected by the Jets as the 12th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Aggie is the fifth of nine picks to make a deal with the Jets so far this season. All rookies will report to NFL training camps by this Tuesday. Mann was one of two A&M players to be selected in this year’s Draft. Justin Madubuike went in the third round to Baltimore.

However Mann won’t be playing in front of fans this year. MetLife Stadium will be closed to fans for the 2020 season.

