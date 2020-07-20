Local family wants TDCJ guards to wear body cameras

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members of an inmate who suffered serious injuries inside a prison cell say they’re having a tough time believing what happened without seeing any evidence.

Sedrick “CJ” Tyrone Darnell, 23, of Bryan is nearing the end of a decade-long prison sentence for a 2014 shooting that injured two people, including a teenager. The victims of the shooting survived and Darnell, who was 17 when it happened, was sentenced in 2015. His next parole hearing is in March 2021 and his release date is set for March 2024.

“He is close to coming home. Why would he do this if he’s so close to coming home? My brother has one son, he has a great support system. He has too much to live for. He would not hang himself,” said his sister Christina Monroe.

According to Darnell's family, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called them in late May to say Darnell had been rushed to a hospital after he tried to hang himself inside a cell at the Telford Unit in New Boston, Texas.

"No, my brother would never hurt himself," said his sister Atavia Jenkins. "There's more to this. I knew that was a false statement when we got the call."

A spokesman for TDCJ last week told KBTX that Darnell did try to commit suicide, but he couldn’t elaborate on any other details. His family believes if guards wore body cameras, and the videos were made accessible to the public, then they’d have more confidence in what they’re being told by state officials.

“To prevent all of this here, they need to have body cameras on them from the time they work to the time they clock out,” said LaShunda Shepard, Darnell’s mother. “I will not rest until I find out what really happened to him,” she said.

The family claims Darnell has been transferred now to two different hospitals before he was taken to one of the state’s psychiatric facilities near Houston. Shepard says during one of her visits with her son, she noticed injuries to his backside that can’t be explained.

"They said he tried to hang himself, but they won't say how. How did he do it? And how did he get those marks on his back?" questioned Shepard.

Family and friends last weekend rallied in College Station to try and bring more attention to the situation. They’ve also tried to use social media. They plan to host another rally on Saturday, August 15 in Huntsville.

