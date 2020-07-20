Local judge suspends evictions in Brazos County Precinct 4

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, Celina Vasquez signed the order into effect last Thursday.

All pending evictions will not have set trial dates until Aug. 25.

The precinct makes up the west part of Brazos County and covers a large area of Bryan. Vasquez says she’s been keeping track of COVID-19 cases in this area.

She says the 77803 zip code in her precinct has become a COVID hot spot. The order to temporarily stop evictions is meant to keep people in their homes and out of the courts.

“If we’re asking folks to remain at home as much as possible during this pandemic, but if folks don’t have a home to go to then how is it they can protect themselves or protect others,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez says she will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases, if needed she can extend the order to Sep. 30.

