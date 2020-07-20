Advertisement

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – The Mayo Clinic is keeping things light in the middle of a pandemic.

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Jolene Schouweiler of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Urology was walking by the statue when inspiration struck.

"Since this is our new normal, I thought the Mayo Brothers would like to lead by example," she said.

Mayo Clinic experts model proper masking. As rates of COVID-19 continue to spike in parts of the country, many people...

Posted by Mayo Clinic on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Schouweiler loaned the brothers a couple of her masks before snapping the photo.

The Mayo Clinic grew out of a family practice started by William Worrall Mayo in the late 1800s. His sons William and Charles joined him after completing medical school.

