Utility lineman killed while on the job in Leon County

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - A utility lineman for Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative died Sunday after being electrocuted while on the job in Leon County.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Morgan, 50, of Franklin, was working on a power outage near FM 3 and CR 465 west of Normangee just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning when he was electrocuted.

Morgan was rushed to a hospital in Madisonville where he later died.

Officials are still investigating the incident. No other details were immediately available.

