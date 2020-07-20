NBA announces no positive COVID-19 cases at Orlando campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NBA announced Monday that zero players tested positive for COVID-19 out of 346 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 13.

The NBA released the following statement:

The NBA and NBPA have announced the following: pic.twitter.com/XLlEU5Dxty — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2020

NBA players have been training in an isolated environment in Orlando for the past few weeks gearing up for the season restart. Scrimmages will begin this Wednesday with official games tipping off next Thursday, July 30.

