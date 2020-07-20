Advertisement

NBA announces no positive COVID-19 cases at Orlando campus

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The NBA announced Monday that zero players tested positive for COVID-19 out of 346 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 13.

The NBA released the following statement:

NBA players have been training in an isolated environment in Orlando for the past few weeks gearing up for the season restart. Scrimmages will begin this Wednesday with official games tipping off next Thursday, July 30.

