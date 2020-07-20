NFL players to be tested daily for COVID-19 first 2 weeks

UNDATED (AP) - NFL players will be tested daily for the coronavirus for at least the first two weeks of training camp per the league’s new testing protocols.

The NFL and the players’ union reached an agreement as rookies for Houston and Kansas City were set to report to camp Monday. Rookies for other teams begin arriving Tuesday.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, said more than one negative test is required before players initially enter the building to begin physical exams or any form of team activity.