Advertisement

Rahm in command at Muirfield Village

Jon Rahm, of Spain, right, is congratulated by Ryan Palmer after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, right, is congratulated by Ryan Palmer after winning the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Jon Rahm will move to the top of world golf rankings after a convincing victory at the Memorial.

Rahm closed with a 3-over 75 for a 9-under total, three strokes ahead of second-round co-leader Ryan Palmer at Muirfield Village. The 25-year-old Spaniard was leading by seven shots on Sunday before a double-bogey on the par-5 11th cut into his advantage. Rahm later received a two-stroke penalty after being initially credited with a five-stroke win.

To become the No. 1 golfer, Rahm had to win the tournament and hope Rory McIlroy finished no better than third. McIlroy tied for 32nd.

Rahm joins Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1.

Tiger Woods carded a 76 for the second time in three days, leaving him at plus-6.

Latest News

Sports

Spring football will impact Blinn’s recruiting period

Updated: 3 hours ago
The NJCAA announced last week that football and other fall sports have moved their seasons to the spring because of COVID-19.

Sports

Childress gets 1-2 sweep at Texas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin Dillon stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go and beat rookie Tyler Reddick to the checkered flag. That gave Childress a 1-2 NASCAR Cup finish and quite a show for spectators spread out in the stands.

Sports

Spring football will impact Blinn’s recruiting period

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Blinn Football’s spring season will start March 25th with an 8 game schedule. That is typically the time of year that JUCO athletes are committing to larger institutions and Buccaneer Head Coach Ryan Mahon is bringing in his own recruits. With such a different schedule this year, recruiting is another aspect that’s affected by the pandemic.

Sports

NFL players urge league to address health concerns

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
NFL players are publicly pleading with the league to address several health and safety concerns on the eve of training camp.

Latest News

Sports

Rahm shines while co-leaders struggle at Memorial

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The fast greens were to Jon Rahm's liking Saturday as he took over the Memorial lead at Muirfield Village.

Sports

Bjork updates 12th Man during interview on Wednesday’s Studio 12 segment

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggie Haley Lee wins 2020 FGCL Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M Softball Catcher Haley Lee has been playing this summer in the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL).

Sports

Aggie Haley Lee wins 2020 FGCL Defensive Player of the Year

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Softball Catcher Haley Lee has been playing this summer in the Florida Gulf Coast League (FGCL). On Saturday, she was awarded the Defensive Player of the Year at the summer league’s All-Star Game.

Sports

Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Blue Jays have been denied approval to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.