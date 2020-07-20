Rahm in command at Muirfield Village

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Jon Rahm will move to the top of world golf rankings after a convincing victory at the Memorial.

Rahm closed with a 3-over 75 for a 9-under total, three strokes ahead of second-round co-leader Ryan Palmer at Muirfield Village. The 25-year-old Spaniard was leading by seven shots on Sunday before a double-bogey on the par-5 11th cut into his advantage. Rahm later received a two-stroke penalty after being initially credited with a five-stroke win.

To become the No. 1 golfer, Rahm had to win the tournament and hope Rory McIlroy finished no better than third. McIlroy tied for 32nd.

Rahm joins Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to reach No. 1.

Tiger Woods carded a 76 for the second time in three days, leaving him at plus-6.