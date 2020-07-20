Rain chance bookends the week, courtesy of the tropics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Two areas of interest in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to affect the Brazos Valley this week.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of somewhat organizing showers and storms in the western gulf that will move inland over the next 12-24 hours. Overall development chance is very low, but will help add an extra dose of moisture to increase local rain chances over the next couple days. (KBTX)

The first is a weak swirl of thunderstorms that is little more than an area of enhanced moisture that will move ashore over the next 24 hours. This weak disturbance will help ramp up afternoon shower and storm chances as early as Monday afternoon, but more likely into Tuesday. The overall chance for any organized development is very low, but the added moisture may allow for some thunderstorms to drop a quick inch or more on some parched soils Tuesday. As the system dissipates, we’ll keep midweek mainly dry, with the odd shower or storm not ruled out.

Monday morning brings no new indication of significant organization with a tropical wave moving toward southern Florida.

A weak tropical wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. The National Hurricane Center still places the system under a low-end chance for development in the coming days. (KBTX)

While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there currently is a low 20% chance over the next five days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more conducive for potential tropical formation once the system reaches there.

This system is still expected in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week, as early as Thursday.

Overall chances are low, but rain chances will rise again by the end of the week as a disturbances approaches the western gulf. (KBTX)

We are nearing the middle of hurricane season, and gulf waters are plenty warm enough to support development, but upper level winds guiding these disturbances our way may be too strong for any tropical systems to organize over the next week or two. That said, we’ll continue to watch throughout the week.

