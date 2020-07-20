Rain chance bookends the week, courtesy of the tropics
Tropical development possible, but unlikely as of Monday
Two areas of interest in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to affect the Brazos Valley this week.
The first is a weak swirl of thunderstorms that is little more than an area of enhanced moisture that will move ashore over the next 24 hours. This weak disturbance will help ramp up afternoon shower and storm chances as early as Monday afternoon, but more likely into Tuesday. The overall chance for any organized development is very low, but the added moisture may allow for some thunderstorms to drop a quick inch or more on some parched soils Tuesday. As the system dissipates, we’ll keep midweek mainly dry, with the odd shower or storm not ruled out.
Monday morning brings no new indication of significant organization with a tropical wave moving toward southern Florida.
While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there currently is a low 20% chance over the next five days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more conducive for potential tropical formation once the system reaches there.
This system is still expected in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week, as early as Thursday.
We are nearing the middle of hurricane season, and gulf waters are plenty warm enough to support development, but upper level winds guiding these disturbances our way may be too strong for any tropical systems to organize over the next week or two. That said, we’ll continue to watch throughout the week.
