Texas A&M’s Hines and Johnson Named to Butkus Award Watch List

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHICAGO – Texas A&M’s Anthony Hines III and Buddy Johnson have been named to the 2020 Butkus Award Watch List, announced Monday by the Butkus Foundation. Texas A&M is one of four SEC schools and six schools nationally to be represented with multiple watch list members.

Johnson, a senior from Dallas, led the Aggies with 77 tackles a season ago while Hines, a junior from Plano, Texas, finished second on the team with 73 stops. The duo finished 2019 among the top-25 tacklers in the Southeastern Conference and are among the top-10 returning tacklers among linebackers in the league.

The Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. The watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

Semi-finalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists November 23, and winners on or before December 8. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 NCFAA Watch Lists

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

