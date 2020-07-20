Advertisement

The tropics are talking and bringing the rain chances

Three tropical disturbances have been flagged by the NHC and are helping the rain chances stick around.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tropics are awake! As of Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged three separate areas of interest for a low, but potential chance for development over the next few days.

Three separate areas of interest have been tagged by the National Hurricane Center for potential development over the next few days.
Three separate areas of interest have been tagged by the National Hurricane Center for potential development over the next few days.(KBTX)

The first tropical disturbance is already on the Brazos Valley’s doorstep. This system brought showers and storms to the area Monday afternoon, and is what could provide a more widespread chance for rain activity heading into midweek. As of the Monday 7 P.M. update from the NHC, this disturbance has a 10% chance of strengthening further, but it’s not overly likely. Since the odds are low, it just looks to bring some much-appreciated rain to the Brazos Valley. As far as those rain chances go - we’ll call it a 20% chance for rain Monday night, a 60% rain chance Tuesday and a 40% chance Wednesday.

Tropical Disturbance off the Gulf Coast.
Tropical Disturbance off the Gulf Coast.(KBTX)

The second tropical disturbance sits in the Caribbean between Cuba and The Bahamas. Current guidance is leaning towards a journey through the Gulf and running close to the Texas Coast, but nothing to be too concerned of yet, just something worth watching over the next few days. Regardless of whether this disturbance does develop into something further, the additional moisture will help fuel more showers and storms by late week and into the weekend. We’ll shoot for a 50% chance on Friday and a 40% chance to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

Tropical disturbance in the Caribbean.
Tropical disturbance in the Caribbean.(KBTX)

The last, but certainly not least tropical disturbance lies further into the Atlantic Ocean. This system has been tagged with a 20% chance of development over the next several days. This one is still too far away to tell what, if any, impacts we’ll see to the Brazos Valley, but something to keep eyes on throughout the week.

Tropical Disturbance in the Atlantic
Tropical Disturbance in the Atlantic(KBTX)

The good news is we could use the rain, and these daily chances are actually forecasted to help our temperatures out too! The additional cloud cover and rainfall helps cool the air, so the low-to-mid 90s is where most of the Brazos Valley is looking to sit in the upcoming afternoons.

Rain chances and cloud cover will help out our forecast highs.
Rain chances and cloud cover will help out our forecast highs.(KBTX)

Any rain that we can gather up is much appreciated at this point in July. Our monthly average is just over two inches, and so far we’ve only officially recorded 0.78″ as of 5 P.M. Monday over at Easterwood Airport.

Keep checking back for updates on the tropics and rain chances throughout the week. Also keep that KBTX PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can get you the latest information on potential tropical impacts to the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Ana Mejia is in charge of a local learning center and a non-profit group that helps to feed area kids.

News

Local judge suspends evictions in Brazos County Precinct 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Local judge temporarily stops evictions due to spike in COVID-19 cases.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A recent study ranks College Station second on list of college towns most vulnerable during this pandemic.

Latest News

News

Local judge suspends evictions in Brazos County Precinct 4

Updated: 1 hours ago
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, Celina Vasquez signed the order into effect last Thursday.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 7/20

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Utility lineman killed while on the job in Leon County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Jerry Morgan of Franklin was electrocuted while working on a power outage near Normangee.

News

Caldwell man dies in rollover accident in Burleson County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Paul Mosley, 31, was on FM 2000 just after midnight Sunday when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

News

Brazos County confirms two more COVID-19 related deaths, 10 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley based on the information provided to KBTX. Additional information on these cases can be found on the local news page.