The tropics are talking and bringing the rain chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tropics are awake! As of Monday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has flagged three separate areas of interest for a low, but potential chance for development over the next few days.

The first tropical disturbance is already on the Brazos Valley’s doorstep. This system brought showers and storms to the area Monday afternoon, and is what could provide a more widespread chance for rain activity heading into midweek. As of the Monday 7 P.M. update from the NHC, this disturbance has a 10% chance of strengthening further, but it’s not overly likely. Since the odds are low, it just looks to bring some much-appreciated rain to the Brazos Valley. As far as those rain chances go - we’ll call it a 20% chance for rain Monday night, a 60% rain chance Tuesday and a 40% chance Wednesday.

The second tropical disturbance sits in the Caribbean between Cuba and The Bahamas. Current guidance is leaning towards a journey through the Gulf and running close to the Texas Coast, but nothing to be too concerned of yet, just something worth watching over the next few days. Regardless of whether this disturbance does develop into something further, the additional moisture will help fuel more showers and storms by late week and into the weekend. We’ll shoot for a 50% chance on Friday and a 40% chance to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

The last, but certainly not least tropical disturbance lies further into the Atlantic Ocean. This system has been tagged with a 20% chance of development over the next several days. This one is still too far away to tell what, if any, impacts we’ll see to the Brazos Valley, but something to keep eyes on throughout the week.

The good news is we could use the rain, and these daily chances are actually forecasted to help our temperatures out too! The additional cloud cover and rainfall helps cool the air, so the low-to-mid 90s is where most of the Brazos Valley is looking to sit in the upcoming afternoons.

Any rain that we can gather up is much appreciated at this point in July. Our monthly average is just over two inches, and so far we’ve only officially recorded 0.78″ as of 5 P.M. Monday over at Easterwood Airport.

Monday's rain chance will fizzle out as the sun sinks to the horizon in a few hours.



Three areas of interest being monitored by @NHC_Atlantic. All of which hold a 20% chance for development over the next 2-5 days.



