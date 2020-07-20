Advertisement

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

The president stopped taking part in April
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON — The White House is reviving its public coronavirus task force briefings, and President Donald Trump will again take on a starring role.

Trump says he’ll lead a briefing at 5 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, his first since April 27.

The coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, briefed the public daily in March and April with Trump participating and dominating many of the televised sessions. But the briefings disappeared in late April after ratings began to slide and Trump mused about the possibility of using disinfectants inside the body to kill the virus.

Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

The virus has killed at least 140,000 Americans and is surging again in much of the country.

