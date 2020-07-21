Abbott’s top health advisor updates on handling of hospital capacity in state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10,000 COVID-19 patients are in Texas hospitals, which is almost 20 percent occupancy across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision making on the next move for the state comes from the advice of Dr. John Zerwas who also serves on the state’s Supply Chain Strike Force on hospital capacity and preparedness.

In an interview with KBTX, Dr. Zerwas says that the recent results have shown the state numbers of hospitalizations leveling off but not everywhere.

“Most of our metropolitan areas have seen some leveling off or some decreases in their hospitalization, but it is not true across the entire state. If we look at South Texas, we continue to see a very significant increase in hospitalizations. Some are requiring some pretty heroic efforts down there to accommodate everything.”

Earlier in July, Abbott issued a proclamation suspending elective surgeries in hospitals to help free up resources to address upticks of COVID-19 related cases. As of July 21, Brazos County’s hospital occupancy was at 66 percent and the total ICU bed occupancy was at 71 percent. Dr. Zerwas says that when above 40 percent of the patients in the ICU that are primarily COVID patients, he watches it closely. He adds that Brazos County hospitals have seen these surges before and have handled accommodations very well.

Zerwas also serves on the Supply Chain Strike Force that has helped find masks, other PPE, and ventilators for Texas hospitals. He says that there aren’t any issues when providing those services across the state because of earlier pushes for a strong PPE supply. However, he adds that the main shortage in the state, as well as the country, is certain supplies for testing.

