Aggieland Invitational, BCS Volleyball Classic canceled

The basketball and volleyball tournaments have been canceled due to new UIL guidelines
(MGN/Pixabay)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Invitational and BCS Volleyball Classic have both been canceled due to the new guidelines issued by the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL).

The Aggieland Invitational, a girls basketball tournament hosted in December, has been part of the Bryan College Station community for 20 years.

The BCS Volleyball Classic was set to be launched for the first time at the end of August, with support from Bryan and College Station ISD volleyball programs

“We deeply respect the decisions made by UIL to not allow tournaments this year,” said Dominique Powell, Director of Bryan College Station Sports + Events. “Our organization along with our community partners are looking forward to having these events back next year.”

News

Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is taking extra steps to make sure all participants and families are safe.

