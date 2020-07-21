Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ana Mejia is a longtime educator who now runs ABC Dual Language Learning Center in Bryan and the non-profit organization called Growing Healthy Little Ones.

Mejia launched the organization a few years back to help feed kids after school but she and her team also provided drive-thru meals in the Spring after the pandemic suddenly closed schools.

“Ana is an exceptional individual who cares for others, especially children,” said her husband Francisco, who nominated Ana for this week’s Be Remarkable award. “She uses her knowledge, expertise, permits, and volunteers to offer free Grab-and-Go meals to families in the community.”

“I love kids and I want to help them in any way that I can,” said Ana. “Providing meals is very important. Without meals, there is no way children can learn.” She also gives full credit to her non-profit’s success to her team of volunteers and workers.

She also believes in the power of education. It’s why she empowers her employees at the learning center, who love to work with children, to become certified teachers. Teaming up, her center and the Texas Association of Education of Young Children offer scholarships to employees to attain higher education. Five out of her seven full-time employees are receiving 90% of tuition paid to attend Blinn College.

“On a personal level, I want to say that Ana Mejia is and has been a great wife and mother,” said Francisco. “Together, we have overcome many obstacles, such as the language barrier, and experienced many successes such as seeing both our kids graduate on the same week, one as a medical doctor and the other as a spatial engineer.”

“What you’re doing is truly remarkable,” said Danny Daniel of the Daniel Stark Injury Law Firm. “We love that you’re giving to the children in our community and so on behalf of Daniel Stark and KBTX we’re delivering this check of $500 to help promote your cause. "

