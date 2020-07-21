Brazos County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 35 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 910 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 42 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

25 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 2,490 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,442. There have been 26,304 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 65 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 75 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 307

77802: 282

77803: 970

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 222

77808: 169

77840: 617

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 781

77866: 3

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 73 160 Brazos 910 3,442 Burleson 105 196 Grimes 239 425 Houston 56 141 Lee 54 118 Leon 86 119 Madison 118 131 Milam 51 240 Montgomery 2,407 5,169 Robertson 137 172 San Jacinto 67 125 Trinity 49 102 Walker 560 2,846 Waller 112 295 Washington 185 400

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 495 staffed hospital beds with 178 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 36 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 73 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 160 total cases and 84 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 105 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 196 total cases, and 79 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 239 active cases. There have been 290 total cases in the county and 135 total cases in Navasota. Grimes County has reported 33 recoveries.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 141 total cases of COVID-19. There are 56 active cases and 76 cases are recovered. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 7 active cases.

Lee County has reported 54 active cases. The county has a total of 118 cases, with 62 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Leon County currently has 86 active cases. The county has 119 total cases, with 32 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 118 active cases. The county has a total of 131 cases with 13 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 240 total cases and 189 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and two COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,407 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 5,169 total cases and 2,608 recovered cases. There are currently 55 people hospitalized, and there have been 49 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 137 active COVID-19 cases, with 172 total cases. Currently, 35 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 79

77856 - 34

77837 - 14

76629 - 9

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 67 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 125 cases with 61 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 102 total cases with 48 recoveries.

Walker County has 2,846 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 560 cases are active in the community and 374 are recovered community cases. 1,912 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 112 active cases of COVID-19. There are 295 total cases and 183 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 185 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 400 total cases with 181 recoveries and 34 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 150,543 active cases and 177,871 recoveries. There have been 332,434 total cases reported and 3,269,897 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 4,020 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 55,769 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on July 20 at 4:25 p.m.