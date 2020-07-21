Bryan ISD releases “Return to Learn” plan during Board of Trustees meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, the Bryan Independent School District released a plan on how it will operate for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a virtual meeting, BISD rolled out what they believe is the best-case scenario for how the district will operate in this upcoming school year. A big part of that depends on the three different learning options the district has provided parents to choose for their child(ren).

Topics regarding attendance, safety, athletics, fine arts, transportation, and how each school division are addressed in the plan.

“We have flow charts and things like that that people can look at. Yes, we will have to make it fluid as we need to update it, but I think its a great reference tool. I think it shows the talent we have inside, and the capacity that we have to in order create something that comprehensive.”

Technology

A topic that impacts two of the three learning options is technology.

“I think we learned a lot in the spring. But as rigor increases, we will want to make sure everyone is covered that we don’t have any gaps.”

The district says students in grades 7-12 will be required to have a computer for daily use. Families who are in need of a device will be contacted by BISD starting August 5 if they notified the district.

In the plan, Bryan ISD broke down internet access options for households. BISD will also be providing district WIFI. The district says the first LTE tower is going to be built at SFA Middle School.

Julea Johnson, BISD Executive Director of Technology Services, says if the LTE tower is successful, the district will move to build more.

Safety

In regard to safety, the district is requiring face coverings for both employees and students in grades 3 through 12 at BISD facilities. Children in Pre-K through 2nd grade will be encouraged to wear a face mask and will be taught how to wear them.

Throughout the facilities, there will be hand sanitizing stations. There will also be structured times for student handwashing throughout the school day.

Before entering campus or boarding a bus, staff, students, and visitors will have to self-screen for COVID-19.

Attendance

On Friday, the district received new guidance on how to take attendance. No matter the learning option, Bryan ISD says attendance will be required and taken.

Students who will be working from home must participate in daily instruction, according to the BISD.

The district says students will participate on-line for a minimum of:

Full day PreK – 180 instructional minutes

K through 5th grade – 180 instructional minutes

6th through 12th grade – 240 instructional minutes

The district says class sizes will depend on the number of students enrolled in the on-campus learning option and partitions will be provided where feasible.

The Hybrid option will not start the first week of school, and the district advises students to plan that the Hybrid course will potentially start the second week of school.

The information in the “Return to Learn” plan “is subject to change based on the fluid nature of community health concerns and new information provided by the Texas Education Agency,” according to Bryan ISD.

“We are going to take all of the information we have, and we are going to make the best recommendation we can, and then we are going to execute it with excellence. That’s what we are going to do, and then we are going to fill in everything else we need to do.”

To see the complete “Return to Learn” plan, click here.

For the rest of the week, Bryan ISD will meet with a teacher representative from each campus, principals, and the parent leadership group to get additional feedback on the plan.

The school district is also reminding parents they must complete the email forms sent last week to indicate which learning option their child will participate in for the first six weeks. The district said only about 20% of those forms have been completed. Students whose parents or guardians don’t complete the form will automatically be enrolled in the face-to-face learning option.

After reviewing the first parent survey, Bryan ISD began drafting multiple scenarios for instruction. Beginning the week of July 13, you will be asked to make the selection that you feel is best for you, your child, and your family.



