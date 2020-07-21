Advertisement

Damp Tuesday with continued eyes on the tropics

Multiple disturbances to affect Brazos Valley weather over the next week
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

One of two tropical waves affects the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing our second tropical rain potential for the week.
Scattered showers and storms are expected from the late morning through at least the late afternoon, especially south and east. A few stronger downpours may drop a quick inch of rain or more, but most of us will see less than that today. We will likely still have enough “enhanced” moisture over our area to give us up to 50% coverage Wednesday afternoon.

The second wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

An area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing our second tropical rain potential for the week.
The late morning update from the National Hurricane Center found no reason to investigate the tropical wave with Hurricane Hunter aircraft, at least for today.

While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there is a 40% chance over the next few days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico and moves west through the end of the week. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more favorable for potential tropical formation.

This system is still expected in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week, as early as Thursday.

What this means for the Brazos Valley: A more organized system would greatly affect our rain chance/totals for late week/weekend, depending on the track of the system. At the moment, the forecast has essentially not changed. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility by Friday and for at least the first half of the weekend. Rainfall of 1-2″+ look likely at the moment, with higher totals closer to the coast.

An area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing our second tropical rain potential for the week.
We are nearing the middle of hurricane season, and gulf waters are plenty warm enough to support development, but upper level winds guiding these disturbances our way may be too strong for any tropical systems to organize over the next week or two. That said, we’ll continue to watch throughout the week.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HURRICANE SEASON CAN BE FOUND IN THE HURRICANE CENTER OF KBTX.COM

