Damp Tuesday with continued eyes on the tropics

One of two tropical waves affects the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

An area of low pressure will move into the Gulf of Mexico this week, bringing our second tropical rain potential for the week. (KBTX)

Scattered showers and storms are expected from the late morning through at least the late afternoon, especially south and east. A few stronger downpours may drop a quick inch of rain or more, but most of us will see less than that today. We will likely still have enough “enhanced” moisture over our area to give us up to 50% coverage Wednesday afternoon.

The second wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek.

The late morning update from the National Hurricane Center found no reason to investigate the tropical wave with Hurricane Hunter aircraft, at least for today.

While development is not anticipated in the next day or two, there is a 40% chance over the next few days once it reaches the Gulf of Mexico and moves west through the end of the week. Environmental conditions there are expected to become a little more favorable for potential tropical formation.

This system is still expected in the western Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week, as early as Thursday.

What this means for the Brazos Valley: A more organized system would greatly affect our rain chance/totals for late week/weekend, depending on the track of the system. At the moment, the forecast has essentially not changed. Scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility by Friday and for at least the first half of the weekend. Rainfall of 1-2″+ look likely at the moment, with higher totals closer to the coast.

We are nearing the middle of hurricane season, and gulf waters are plenty warm enough to support development, but upper level winds guiding these disturbances our way may be too strong for any tropical systems to organize over the next week or two. That said, we’ll continue to watch throughout the week.

Tuesday morning: NHC now has tropical wave between Cuba and Florida at a 40% chance for tropical development before the week is done.



Overall, this doesn't change the forecast much, yet. Still expecting this system to give us rain by late week / into the weekend. More shortly pic.twitter.com/BxIpp1D3qT — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) July 21, 2020

