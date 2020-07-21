Eyes on the Gulf of Mexico

Morning rain and a few thunderstorms closer to the coast will try to work their way into our area yet again today, but the prospects look much better than what we saw yesterday afternoon. One of a couple tropical waves worth watching will move northward into the state today, bringing scattered, off/on rain and a couple storms throughout the day, especially after the morning drive. With added cloud cover and this decent rain chance, keep your fingers crossed that most of us stay south of 90 degrees! Any storms that form through the day should be winding down after sunset.

The second area of interest is a tropical wave moving west into the Gulf of Mexico. By Wednesday it is expected in the Central Gulf and then closer to Texas and in the Northwest Gulf by Thursday and Friday. As of this update, there are still just low 20% odds for development over the next five days, however, a tropical depression -- at the least -- is not ruled out before this moves closer to the Texas Coast. For now, regardless of development, direct impacts are not expected in the Brazos Valley. Another big influx of tropical moisture will help to once again bring a decent chance for scattered rain and isolated tropical downpours our way Friday and potentially Saturday. Uneven rainfall expected, but localized 1″ to 2″+ of rain is not ruled out by the start of the weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Heat index: 100 - 102. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 93. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

