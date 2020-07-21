Advertisement

Fort Hood identifies soldier found dead in area of local lake

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood Tuesday identified a soldier found who was found dead last Friday in the area of Stillhouse Hollow Lake as Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Fla.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Morta joined the Army in September 2019 had had been assigned since Mayi to Fort Hood’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

“The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

