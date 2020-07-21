Friends, coworkers remember Bryan woman who drowned at Lake Somerville rescuing a child

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning new details on the life of a Bryan mother who drowned over the weekend at Lake Somerville. Olivia Paige Sweeney, 30, is being remembered. Friends and witnesses said she jumped into action to help a child in the water while she was visiting the lake. Witnesses said she got caught in a current.

Now her friends and coworkers are remembering her life and legacy. A large arrangement of flowers and photos decorate her work station at Celebrity Spa & Salon in College Station where she worked as a stylist and educator.

“Paige was just being Paige just, she’s out to save the world and lend a hand to anybody that needs one and she saw a child in need and she’s going to jump right in feet first every time,” said Laura Wagner, Celebrity Spa & Salon Owner.

Wagner said Paige, as her friends call her, was a light to others. She’d worked for the salon for almost ten years after starting out at the front desk.

“She worked for my dad’s business before this so she’s been with our family for awhile,” said Wagner. “What comes to mind when you talk about Paige is she was a fiercely independent woman dedicated, determined. Oh my gosh if she put her mind to something, she’s gonna, she’s gonna achieve it,” she said.

”Her smile was radiant. She would come in no matter what and she had the biggest smile all throughout the day. She loved to tell jokes and it was funny that after she would tell the joke she would laugh and so it was just it would make others laugh... She loved Jesus yes and she spread His word,” said Amanda Harmon, a Stylist at Celebrity Spa & Salon.

“She brought so many people to Jesus and just always wanted to share the word,” said Wagner.

Paige leaves behind two children and happy memories for her friends.

”We’re a family here at Celebrity and she was a big part of it and we just want to honor her every day... We have the best clients in the world and the love and support that has poured in here has just been amazing,” said Wagner.

Funeral arrangements are still pending. The salon is also planning to raise money for her children’s education. We will keep you posted when those details are announced.

