Gary Blair named a Top 100 Influential Person in Women’s College Basketball

By Brandon Collins/Texas A&M Sports Communications
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Head Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair was named to the 2020 Silver Waves Media 100 Most Influential People in Women’s College Basketball list on Tuesday.

Blair is a member of seven halls of fame, including his induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013. The Dallas native is fourth among active coaches in career wins (813). He is one of just 16 coaches in women’s basketball history to win a Division I National Championship, and one of only seven active coaches with a national title. A model of consistency, Blair has 29 20-win seasons and just one losing season in his 35 years as a head coach. During his 17-year career at A&M, 13 Aggies have been selected in the WNBA Draft.

The Hall of Famer has had a deep impact on the world of women’s basketball as evidenced by his vast coaching tree. Ten Division I women’s basketball head coaches have come from the Blair lineage, with six making appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, he has seen over 50 of his former players, assistants, managers and directors of operations work in the collegiate and high school ranks.

Gary Blair cutting down the net in 2011 after Texas A&M's win over Notre Dame to claim the National Championship.
Gary Blair cutting down the net in 2011 after Texas A&M's win over Notre Dame to claim the National Championship. (KBTX)

The National Champion began Coach Blair Charities in 2004 with the mission of raising money for charities in the Bryan-College Station community. Coach Blair Charities also works closely with Special Olympics-Texas, helping provide funding for the local Brazos Valley Special Olympics Team. His organization has raised over $1 million since its founding.

The list was constructed by Silver Waves Media after consultation with Athletics Directors, University Presidents and various others across multiple levels of the game. The organization honored individuals who were currently involved with the sport, at the peak of their professions that win at a high level, produce top flight talent and have their fingerprints all over the sport.

Other notable honorees along with Blair are Geno Auriemma (UConn), Dawn Staley (South Carolina) Doris Burke (ESPN) and Tara Vanderveer (Stanford).

You may view the list in its entirety at: https://aggi.es/3ho4ufX

