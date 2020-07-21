Georgia pushes back start of high school football season two weeks

Georgia’s governing body for high school sports has pushed back the start of football season for two weeks, until the week of Sept. 4.

The Georgia High School Association still plans for a full 10-game regular season and a full playoff schedule. Other fall sports will start on time. The delay was needed for several school districts, including Atlanta public schools, which have pushed back the start of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association’s board of trustees voted 8-4 against a proposal to keep the current sports calendar. The subsequent vote was unanimous to push back the football opening schedule by two weeks. The opening games had been planned for the week of Aug. 21.