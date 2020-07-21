Local daycare facilities continue best practices to keep kids safe

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local childcare programs have used the last few months to adjust to COVID-19 procedures.

Programs like the A&M Methodist Church Weekday school has had more than 50 little ones to care for the last three months.

"Everything and anything we can do to keep the kids safe we're trying to do right now," said Director, Kimberly Kraemer.

Kraemer says they closed down in March and before reopening she wanted to have a plan in place.

“One of the things that we do for our teachers, we have them take extra training specific to COVID,” said Kraemer.

Kraemer says it was important to not just follow CDC and licensing guidelines but to make sure they were taking extra precautions where they could.

"For example, if they have out riding toys here in the gym and the first group plays with it then we have to take those out, spray those down, and put out new ones for the next group so they do not cross-contaminate each other," said Kraemer.

Kraemer says cleaning has always been a priority but COVID-19 has stepped it up some notches.

The focus on cleaning has Karen Lewis with 3 Birds Bioremediation https://www.3birdsbio.com/ wanting to help where she can.

“What can I do to help these kids who are going to be spending so much time at home and in places where children meet so that I could try to help them stay healthier, help the staff stay healthier and parents. I just wanted to give back a little,” said Lewis.

Lewis says her company uses high-grade cleaning products like fogging spray to help disinfect surfaces, vents, and floors from COVID-19.

”We go around and we fog the entire space so that the microparticles get into the cracks and crevices which completely eliminate any of the COVID-19. It’s just a very safe and effective way to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Lewis.

For the month of August, 3 Birds Bioremediation is offering on free cleaning a week to any organization that works with children across the Brazos Valley.

