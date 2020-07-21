Advertisement

Madison County man charged in death of infant

The case will be turned over to the District Attorney's office
Madison County man faces charges in death of 8 week old baby.
Madison County man faces charges in death of 8 week old baby.(Madison Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A Madison County man has been charged with first degree murder and child endangerment in the death of an eight-week-old baby.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office says Johnny Ray Gafford, 46, used methamphetamine for several days in front of the infant.

On Feb. 8, deputies responded to a Midway residence and found the baby unresponsive.

A medical examiner says methamphetamine was found in the infant's system.

Officials say the baby’s mother was not at the residence and is not a suspect as this time.

The case will be handed over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

