Monitoring the Gulf for Tropical Development

By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Heavy rain along the Upper Texas Coast to Houston Tuesday, but most of the Brazos Valley stayed dry. Rain from a disturbance moving out of the Gulf of Mexico was cut off from our area by early morning activity south of us. Not to say an isolated area of rain is not out of the question through sunset, just odds are low as we head into the evening. Enough moisture is left in place Wednesday that as we warm up, spots of rain could roam the area, mainly between midday and late afternoon.

A tropical wave still has our attention as it heads for the Central Gulf of Mexico Wednesday. As of the afternoon update, the National Hurricane Center gives this a medium chance for development through the end of the week. For now, development or not, the forecast for the Brazos Valley remains unchanged -- tropical moisture will get a boost again by Friday and Saturday. Scattered rain and a few downpours are in the works (50%). This is a forecast to keep eyes on, what happens in the Gulf in the coming days will dictate if our rain chance comes up or down by the start of the weekend...

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 9pm. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered rain. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 96. Heat index: 100 - 105. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

