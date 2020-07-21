Advertisement

Mother of Seattle CHOP victim files wrongful death claim against city

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) -- A Seattle mother has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, blaming them for her son’s death after they allowed the former Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP) zone to exist.

Donnitta Sinclair says her son, 19-year-old Lorenzo Sinclair, would be alive today if the city shut down the CHOP zone right away. He was gunned down in the zone in June.

“And I believe the city let me down, they let my son down, they let the community down,” Donnitta Sinclair said. “And they need to be responsible.”

Attorney Mark Lindquist says the city created a dangerous environment by allowing the zone to flourish.

“The city abandoned this area. And number two: the city had no safety plan in place for this abandoned area,” Lindquist said.

Lindquist referred to the police abandoning the east precinct for weeks. He also accused officers and firefighters of standing by and refusing to assist Lorenzo Sinclair.

“One day this is a block party, the next day its so dangerous you can’t send in medics,” said Lindquist. “I mean, which is it?”

With all the barricades and protesters, first responders struggled to get into the area and assist Lorenzo Sinclair. Instead, volunteers rushed him to the hospital where he late died.

“I felt like he was alone,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

No has been arrested in his death.

Donnitta Sinclair plans to sue the state of Washington, King County and Seattle. She says she is seeking financial damages but hopes this legal action prevents something like this from happening again.

“I am hoping the city takes responsibility,” Donnitta Sinclair said.

City officials have not released any response yet to Donnitta Sinclair’s claim.

Copyright 2020 KOMO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Educator working to make sure children never go hungry

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station economy relies on students and football

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National Politics

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case: source

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal bribery case, a source close to the investigation told WXIX Tuesday.

National Politics

Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By DON BABWIN and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press
In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the deployment of secret, federal agents who “arrest, and detain residents without any cause” is a bad idea and urged the president not to do it.

National

Groomer charged after allegedly using body weight to hold down 4 lb. dog

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
A woman has been charged after grooming a dog that was then euthanized, according to the county sheriff's office in Butler County, Ohio.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Damp Tuesday with continued eyes on the tropics

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
Sunday afternoon tropical weather update for the Gulf of Mexico

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

Sports

UIL releases modified activities calendar, COVID-19 guidelines for 2020-2021 school year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The UIL has released a modified activities calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.