Navasota ISD previews back to school plan in 18-minute video

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD released a broad plan to return to school Monday in an 18-minute video with superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.

The district is offering students two learning options:

On-Campus Learning

The on-campus learning model will include two separate plans—an Elementary Plan for the district’s three elementary schools, and a Secondary Plan for Navasota High School, Bizzell Academy, and Navasota Jr. High.

Masks will be required inside all buildings for staff and all students in 3rd through 12th grade, and there will be mandatory self-screenings.

Only students who choose the on-campus model will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities like sports and UIL.

At-Home Learning

The at-home learning model will use “Asynchronous” online instruction, which gives students the ability to learn in their own time.

Unlike the previous Spring semester, attendance will be mandatory. This will be checked through the completion of daily assignments and engagement with teachers.

Watch the full video with Dr. Stu Musick here.

Musick says detailed descriptions of both learning options and school safety guidelines will be released in a written plan later this week.

The district will also be sending out a parent survey this week for families to choose between the two learning options. They’re asked to commit to a nine-week grading period.

