Texas AgriLife Extension hosting 58th Annual Texas State 4-H horse show

The event is expected to have an economic impact of more than $600,000
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is hosting the 58th Annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show at the Brazos County Expo.

More than 300 participants travel from all over the state to show off the skills they’ve been working on all year.

The event started Saturday July 18 and will go until Thursday July 23.

In order to host the event and keep everyone safe, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension made some changes by limiting the number of spectators, requiring masks when not in the arena, and lots of cleaning and disinfecting.

“We’re very thankful that Brazos County has allowed us to continue with this show. It means a lot to these kiddos, especially those that are graduating seniors, this is their last chance to show here. I know it means a lot to them. We have several steps in place to make sure we’re conducting the show responsibly,” said Jennifer Zoller, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horse Specialist.

The week-long event is expected to make an economic impact of more than $600,000.

